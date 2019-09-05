Apple Music launches public beta of web browser version

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple Music has launched a public beta of the web browser version of the streaming service. It works across all browsers, including Firefox, Chrome and Safari, and on all devices, as reported Thursday by The Verge.

With the killing-off of iTunes in the MacOS Catalina update, Apple Music is now the only way to access Apple's 50 million-song library.

You can get an Apple Music subscription for $10 a month, or $5 for students and $15 for a six-person family plan. There's also a three-month free trial for the service. As of June, Apple Music had 60 million subscribers including free trials. By comparison, rival Spotify has 108 million subscribers.

Apple is replacing iTunes with the separate apps of Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV, the tech giant announced at its annual WWDC event in June.