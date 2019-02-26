Apple Music teams up with Google Assistant

Chris Monroe/CNET

Originally published Feb 26 at 10:47 a.m. ET. Update, at 1:10 p.m. ET. Updated with Google's statement that controlling Apple Music will be limited to Google Assistant on mobile devices.

This morning, it appeared Apple Music would soon have a new home.

Earlier today, as spotted by VentureBeat, the most recent version of the Google Home app had Apple Music listed under "More Music Services." The button to actually link your Apple Music account didn't work, but the presence of Apple Music in the app seemed to be a clear sign that an announcement was coming. We've reached out to Apple for comment, and will update this post if we hear anything.

A Google spokesperson offered the following statement over email: "Apple Music is currently only available for Google Assistant users on mobile phones. We have nothing to announce regarding updates to Google Home."

The Apple Music listing has now been pulled from the Google Home app. Apple Music could still coming to Google Home speakers, but neither company is yet ready to make the announcement.

If Apple Music does arrive on Google Home, Music subscribers will presumably be able to ask the Google Assistant built into speakers like Google Home to play their song of choice. We'd also expect that you'll be able to set Apple Music as your default music service, as you can with any of the other services Google offers, such as Spotify, Pandora and YouTube Music. Google Assistant will then automatically search Apple Music to find and play the song you request.

In the meantime, you'll be able to command Google Assistant in your phone to find the music you want to play. Apple Music started to branch out to smart speakers other than Apple's own HomePod late last year when it launched on Amazon's family of Echo speakers. Apple only offers the $350 HomePod and both Amazon and Google offer numerous different smart speakers at a wide variety of prices.

The HomePod is also behind the others in smart home controls and functionality -- its main advantage was its ties to Apple's services. As it loses that advantage, the HomePod will inevitably become less appealing, but Apple Music subscribers will get the benefit of choices.