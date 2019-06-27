Apple Music surpasses 60 million subscribers

James Martin/CNET

Apple Music has risen above 60 million subscribers, according to Apple's software and services boss Eddy Cue in an interview with French outlet Numerama. That's up from 50 million subscribers at the end of last year that Apple CEO Tim Cook disclosed in January.

It keeps Apple Music in second place to Spotify, which reported 100 million paid members in April.

As culture shifts to streaming as the most common way people listen to tunes, Apple Music and Spotify have emerged as the leaders in a two-way race to dominate subscription music. Apple Music launched seven years after Spotify, but Apple's subscription music service may have taken the lead in one all-important market: the US, the biggest market for recorded music in the world.

Though Spotify remains the biggest streaming service by both listeners and subscribers, Apple Music has benefited from the popularity of the iPhone to recruit new members. That gives Apple Music a leg up in countries like the US, where use of the iPhone is greater than it is in the rest of the world at large.

But because Spotify has a free tier that Apple lacks, Spotify has 217 million people total using its service at least once a month.