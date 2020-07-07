Apple Music now shows real-time synced lyrics on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new feature with Apple Music that displays real-time synced lyrics that appear on screen as music plays. The feature is available on Samsung Smart TV models from 2018 to 2020 through the Apple Music app.

To access the time-synced lyrics, Samsung Smart TV owners can download Apple Music from the Samsung Smart TV App Store and sign in to an account using their Apple ID. Once they start playing a song for which time-synced lyrics are available, each verse will show up on screen as the music plays.

If a user doesn't remember which song a lyric is from, they can search for that lyric, find the song and hit play.

Samsung Smart TV owners can take advantage of a three-month free trial of Apple Music with an individual, family or student subscription.

This is the latest update following Apple Music's integration into Samsung's Smart TVs earlier this year.