Apple Music members may get free upgrade to Apple One bundle, report says

Apple One -- a reported bundle of Apple subscription services that the gadget maker may be readying ahead of its Tuesday event -- may become available for Apple Music subscribers automatically at no additional cost, according to a report by 9to5 Google.

Hints inside the code for an Android update to Apple Music suggest that Apple One, apparently codenamed Aristotle, may become part of standard Apple Music subscriptions on a certain date and that members won't be charged for both subscriptions when that upgrade occurs, according to the report.

Apple declined to comment.

Other reports have further suggested Apple is planning to reveal a subscription bundle at its Tuesday event. The company registered multiple domain names for Apple One, according to Mac Rumors, and references to Apple One were found in code for Apple's iOS mobile operating system, 9to5Mac said.

Other reports earlier this month indicated Apple was preparing to launch a so-called Apple One subscription bundle as early as October that would bring together services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade. A base tier was expected to include two services: Apple Music, a $9.99-a-month streaming music service that rivals Spotify, and Apple TV Plus, the company's $4.99-a-month streaming video offering with a relatively small library of original shows and movies.

Higher tiers were expected to add in services like its Apple Arcade gaming subscription and its iCloud paid storage service.

The report's findings suggest Apple may essentially unlock Apple TV Plus for all Apple Music subscribers, under the branding of this Apple One bundle. Apple's last update on the size of Apple Music's subscriber base was more than a year ago, when it said the music service had 60 million subscribers in June 2019.

This wouldn't be the first time Apple TV Plus was essentially given away for free. Since Apple TV Plus launched in November, Apple has been offering yearlong subscriptions to Apple TV Plus free to anyone who purchases a qualifying new Apple device.

On Tuesday, Apple is slated to hold an online-only event expected to feature new Apple Watches and updates to its iPad tablets, in addition to possible announcements about Apple One.

