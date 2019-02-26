Apple Music makes its debut on Google Home

Chris Monroe/CNET

Apple Music will soon have a new home. The music streaming service looks like it will soon be available on Google's smart speakers like the Google Home and smart displays like the Google Home Hub.

As spotted by VentureBeat, the most recent version of the Google Home app has Apple Music listed under "More Music Services." The button to actually link your Apple Music account doesn't work yet. Most likely, we'll need to wait for an official announcement and launch, but the presence of Apple Music in the app is a clear sign that an announcement is coming. We've reached out to Apple and Google for comment, and will update this post if we hear anything.

Once Apple Music is live on Google Home, Music subscribers will presumably be able to ask the Google Assistant built into speakers like Google Home to play their song of choice. We also expect that you'll be able to set Apple Music as your default music service, as you can with any of the other services Google offers, such as Spotify, Pandora and YouTube Music. Google Assistant will then automatically search Apple Music to find and play the song you request.

Apple Music started to branch out to smart speakers other than Apple's own HomePod late last year when it launched on Amazon's family of Echo speakers. Apple only offers the $350 HomePod and both Amazon and Google offer numerous different smart speakers at a wide variety of prices.

The HomePod is also behind the others in smart home controls and functionality -- its main advantage was its ties to Apple's services. As it loses that advantage, the HomePod will inevitably become less appealing, but Apple Music subscribers will get the benefit of choices.