Apple Music is now available on Google Nest smart speakers and displays

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple Music is rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices starting today, Google announced in a blog post Monday. That includes speakers and displays such as the Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max and Nest Mini.

Apple Music subscribers can link their Apple Music account in the Google Home app, where Google also offers integration with Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and Deezer.

Once your account is linked and selected as the default music streaming service, you can play music by saying, for example, "Hey Google, play Holiday playlist."

You can also ask for any specific song or artists on Apple Music, as well as music by genre, mood or activity. If you own more than one Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker or display, you can use Google's multiroom audio to add speakers and move music around your home.

Read more: Apple Music vs. Spotify: The best music streaming service for you

Chris Monroe/CNET

Adding Apple Music makes life easier for Google Assistant-centered smart home owners who also own iPhones. This isn't the first time Apple has come to a third-party smart speaker: Apple Music is already available as a linked service on Amazon Alexa speakers, such as the new Echo and Echo Dot.

Now that Apple is onboard Google Assistant devices, iPhone and Apple Music users will have more options than ever for streaming their favorite songs at home.

Apple Music begins rolling out Monday on Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in the US, UK, France, Germany and Japan.

Read more: Best smart speakers of 2020: Amazon Echo, Google Nest Mini and Apple HomePod compared