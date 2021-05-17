Apple Music is getting lossless and spatial audio support. 

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple Music subscribers will find a big chunk of the catalogue sounds better next month: the service is adding support for high quality, lossless and spatial audio through Dolby Atmos at no additional cost, it said Monday. It'll have 75 million lossless audio songs to start.

To try out lossless audio, you should make sure you have the latest version of Apple Music and go to Settings, Music, then Audio Quality. You can choose different resolutions for cellular and Wi-Fi connections, or just download the track.

The lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz (kilohertz), and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz and is playable natively on Apple devices. If you use external audio equipment, you can crank the quality up to 24 bit at 192 kHz.

If you listen to Apple Music through AirPods or Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, or built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad and Mac, you'll automatically get the Dolby Atmos tracks. Albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge so you can track them down on the service.

"Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a release. "The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible."

Not to be outdone, Amazon on Monday revealed that its high-quality streaming tier, Amazon Music HD, will be available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers at no extra cost. It includes 70 million lossless songs, along with a growing selection of tracks that support Dolby Atmos.