Apple Music expands college student subscription plan

James Martin/CNET

More college students can now get their hands on a discounted Apple Music subscription plan.

Apple said Monday it's extending its student memberships program to an additional 82 markets, making the plan available in nearly every country Apple Music has a presence. Countries where Apple Music student memberships are now available include Israel, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal and Taiwan.

The plan expansion comes as Apple is poised to surpass Spotify as the largest music streaming service in the US as measured by subscribers. Its US subscriber base is growing at about 5 percent a month, faster than Spotify's roughly 2 percent clip, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

The plan, first introduced in 2016, allows students enrolled at eligible colleges and universities to purchase monthly subscriptions at up to 50 percent off the normal price. The discount is available for up to 48 months, but those months don't have to be continuous, so students who take a semester off can sign back up when they return to school.