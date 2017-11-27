Apple moves into downtown Brooklyn this December

With a tease of "We've got something special in store for you," Apple announced the grand opening of the company's newest retail location.
The Apple Store in Downtown Brooklyn will have its official grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 2. The store will be at 123 Flatbush Avenue, which is right at the heart of Brooklyn.
Apple opened a store in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn last year, but this one is more centrally located near the shopping heart of the city. It'll be in the Atlantic Terminal Mall across the street from the Barclays Center Arena.
