Apple might not release an iPhone Mini in 2022, analyst predicts

Patrick Holland/CNET

Next year's lineup of iPhones might not include a Mini model. Apple's iPhone offerings in 2022 could include two higher end models coming in at 6.1-inch and 6.7-inches, as well as two lower end models with the same dimensions, according to a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was shared with MacRumors.

Apple is expected to release four versions of the iPhone 13, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, later this year. If Apple drops the Mini version in 2022, in what would likely be the iPhone 14 lineup, that could signal the end of new 5.4-inch iPhone models.

Though the Mini isn't Apple's only smaller iPhone. Last year, the tech giant released the iPhone SE 2020, which has a 4.7-inch screen, making it the smallest (screened) iPhone currently available.

