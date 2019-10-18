Apple might launch AirPods Pro before the end of the month, report says

SlashLeaks

Those rumors about new AirPods being around the corner? Well, there is a new report that claims they can be here before the end of the month. According to China Economic Daily, Apple is planning to bring out a new AirPods Pro before the end of October. The new earbuds will be a step up compared to the current generation of AirPods and feature noise cancelation. According to the report the price is expected to be around $260, which would be up from the $199 price of the second-gen AirPods with a wireless charging case. Second-gen AirPods with a regular, non-wireless charging case are available for $159.

If true, the launch would give Apple yet another new pair of headphones as the holiday shopping season begins. Earlier this week the company announced a new line of Beats Solo headphones, called the Solo Pro, that feature noise cancelation as well.

There have been plenty of rumors that Apple would introduce new AirPods in the not-too-distant future, with 9to5Mac finding a peek at the possible design in a recent iOS beta and images of the leaked casing making their way to SlashLeaks.

New AirPods would also give Apple some updated hardware to compete with Amazon's forthcoming Echo Buds rival that are set to be released later this month as well.

Apple did not respond to a CNET request for comment.