Apple might help you organize your iPhone at WWDC

You might soon have an easier time finding documents saved on your iPhone. Last night, developer Steve Troughton-Smith spotted a Files app in the App Store. It's gone now, but the app looked to have been developed by Apple and required iOS 11.

Apple's annual WWDC conference kicks off with a keynote today at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT. We're expecting the tech giant to announce the next version of its mobile software, iOS 11, as well as a few new hardware products. The captured image could show one aspect of the new iPhone software: Better file management.

If the Files app is real, it will hopefully make it easier to create folders and organize documents on your phone, as well as transfer documents to your computer or tablet. You can already do that now to an extent with Apple's iCloud Drive, but a more polished system -- a la Apple's Finder on the company's computers -- would be a welcome change.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. Head here to follow along with all of Apple's WWDC announcements.

