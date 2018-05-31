Apple and Microsoft team up to help the blind use computers -- with plug-and-play braille

BSIP/Getty Images

Apple, Microsoft and a handful of other tech companies are making it so you can plug in a braille display much like a mouse or keyboard.

The companies have teamed up with the USB Implementers Forum, a nonprofit that promotes adoption of USB tech, to integrate braille into a new USB Human Interface Device (HID) standard (PDF), according to Engadget.

People with vision disabilities often rely on braille, but some braille displays only work with certain PCs or require additional software and drivers to use. The new HID standard helps manufacturers build braille displays so they work across different computers and operating systems. So people could theoretically take their braille display, plug it into any computer and start using it. Much like you can plug in a USB keyboard and start typing right away.

We've seen Apple make it easier for people with disabilities to use its tech with functions like text-to-speech and Bluetooth pairing with hearing aids. Microsoft also recently created an Xbox controller specifically for disabled players.

