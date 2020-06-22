CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple WWDC 2020 Juneteenth The Last of Us Part 2 The Sims 4 Skate 4 Star Wars: Squadrons

Apple Memoji get face coverings amid COVID-19

The company also added more age options to the avatars.

screen-shot-2020-06-22-at-1-18-17-pm.png

Apple added three new Memoji stickers.

 Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple now lets you add face coverings to Memoji, the company shared Monday during its Worldwide Developers Conference. The update comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iPhone maker also added more age options to Memoji, in addition to three new Memoji stickers. Now, you can share a virtual hug, fist bump or blush. 

Last year, Apple rolled out customization features like hats, glasses and Apple AirPods. It also added more choices for skin color, facial hair and makeup.

See also

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which typically draws thousands of programmers, fans and press to a San Jose convention center, was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company held an entirely virtual event in its place.

WWDC 2020

See All