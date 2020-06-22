Apple Memoji get face coverings amid COVID-19

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple now lets you add face coverings to Memoji, the company shared Monday during its Worldwide Developers Conference. The update comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iPhone maker also added more age options to Memoji, in addition to three new Memoji stickers. Now, you can share a virtual hug, fist bump or blush.

Last year, Apple rolled out customization features like hats, glasses and Apple AirPods. It also added more choices for skin color, facial hair and makeup.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which typically draws thousands of programmers, fans and press to a San Jose convention center, was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company held an entirely virtual event in its place.