Apple may offer combined iOS and Mac apps next year

Apple's software landscape may undergo a seismic shift next year, Bloomberg is reporting.

As early as next year, Apple may allow developers to design a single application that works on both touchscreen iOS devices and mouse-based MacOS computers.

While the shift wouldn't impact iPhone and iPad users, who have access to an incredibly robust App Store, it could be a big deal for Mac users, who don't.

Bloomberg says, "The secret project, codenamed, 'Marzipan,' is one of the tentpole additions for next year's Apple software road map."

The plan could "theoretically" be rolled out out Apple's Developers Conference next summer, according to Bloomberg's sources, but the situation is "fluid" and the project could also get scrapped.

Apple doesn't comment on rumors of future product plans, but it makes some sense for it to move its software development in this direction.

Whether it would be a precursor to touchscreen MacBooks is a whole other topic, but some people would like to see iPads and Macs fully fused.