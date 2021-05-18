Apple may launch revamped MacBook Pro, MacBook Air this year, report says

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple is reportedly preparing to update several of its Mac desktops and laptops with faster chips, new designs and other improvements. Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops as well as its Mac Pro, iMac and Mac Mini desktop computers are all slated for an overhaul, according to a report Tuesday from Bloomberg.

The revamped MacBook Pro could debut as early as this summer with the updated MacBook Air coming later this year, reported Bloomberg, citing unnamed source familiar with the matter. These will reportedly be followed by an all new Mac Pro, planned for 2022, as well as a higher-end Mac Mini and a larger iMac.

All of the devices will feature new processors designed in-house by Apple that will "greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips," reports Bloomberg.

Apple's move to drop Intel CPUs for its own silicon started in late 2020 with the M1-powered MacBook Air, Mac Mini and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The company's new 24-inch M1 iMac is available starting Friday along with the new M1 iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K.

Apple is reportedly planning two different chips for the new MacBook Pro: both with "eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10" but in "either 16 or 32 graphics core variations," according to Bloomberg. The chips will also reportedly feature more memory, and improved Neural Engine and enable the addition of more Thunderbolt ports.

In addition to getting a new processor, Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro will come in 14- and 16-inch sizes, feature a magnetic MagSafe charger and bring back the HDMI port and SD card slot, reports Bloomberg.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.