Apple may have smaller AirPods Pro, new 3rd-gen AirPods in the works

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro could soon be getting smaller. According to a Bloomberg report on Monday, the company is looking at making a smaller version of the popular wireless earbuds that ditches the "stem" that protrudes from the bottom of the buds. The result would be an AirPods Pro that instead has a more rounded design that "fills more of a user's ear."

Bloomberg notes that a new third-generation version of the regular AirPods will have a design "similar to the current AirPods Pro" including a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips for better customizing the fit of the earbuds to your ears. Noise cancellation won't be included, but it is possible that battery life will be improved.

The outlet notes the new low-end AirPods could arrive in the first half of 2021, with Apple also looking at potentially launching an additional HomePod speaker that fits in between the new $99 HomePod Mini that was announced earlier this month and the original speaker, which still sells for $299.

Apple's long-rumored over-the-ear headphones are also still in the works, but Bloomberg says that issues with the headband's fit have led to its production being delayed.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Read more: These Apple rumors didn't come true at the iPhone 12 event -- but there's still time