Apple may drop EarPods from iPhone 12 box, analyst says

It would be the first time Apple didn't include headphones with an iPhone.

Apple could potentially boost AirPod sales by leaving EarPods out of the next iPhone box. 

When Apple rolls out the iPhone 12, there might be one fewer thing in the box: EarPod headphones. The move could potentially drive sales of the company's totally wireless AirPods, additionally pushed by holiday promotions at the end of 2020, according to a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple's wired EarPod headphones have accompanied new iPhones since the iPhone 5 release in 2012 and its iconic white, wired earbuds were in the box with every model before that, including the first iPhone. By not including headphones with the iPhone 12, buyers will have to supply their own, which could mean also purchasing a pair of Apple's AirPod or AirPod Pro headphones, currently priced at $159 (£159, AU$249) and $249 (£249, AU$399), respectively.  

Kuo's firm, TF Securities International, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

