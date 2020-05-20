Apple may drop EarPods from iPhone 12 box, analyst says

When Apple rolls out the iPhone 12, there might be one fewer thing in the box: EarPod headphones. The move could potentially drive sales of the company's totally wireless AirPods, additionally pushed by holiday promotions at the end of 2020, according to a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple's wired EarPod headphones have accompanied new iPhones since the iPhone 5 release in 2012 and its iconic white, wired earbuds were in the box with every model before that, including the first iPhone. By not including headphones with the iPhone 12, buyers will have to supply their own, which could mean also purchasing a pair of Apple's AirPod or AirPod Pro headphones, currently priced at $159 (£159, AU$249) and $249 (£249, AU$399), respectively.

Kuo's firm, TF Securities International, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Read more: Best cheap true-wireless earbuds in 2020: Top AirPods alternatives for $100 or less