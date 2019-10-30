CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple may be gearing up to release three 5G iPhones in 2020

It plans to ship at least 80 million of the next-generation wireless iPhones, according to Nikkei.

apple-iphone-11-1421

Apple is apparently making moves towards getting 5G modems in its 2020 iPhones.

 Angela Lang/CNET

It seems like Apple is preparing to launch a trio of 5G iPhones next year, after leaving the next-generation wireless technology out of its 2019 iPhone 11s. The modem will be designed by Qualcomm, Nikkei reported Wednesday.

The Cupertino, California, company intends to ship at least 80 million of the 5G iPhone models and "has set an aggressive sales target" to try to overtake embattled Huawei as the world's second biggest phone maker, according to the Japanese outlet.   

Neither Apple nor Qualcomm immediately responded to requests for comment.

Apple