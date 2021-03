Getty

Apple could be "several months" away from introducing a mixed-reality headset, according to a report Wednesday from Bloomberg.

Various reports have predicted the headset, which would be Apple's first major new device since 2015, the report noted. Earlier in the March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo gave 2022 for a timeline. As CNET's Scott Stein noted, these rumors have been circulating for several years.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

See also: The best VR headset for 2021