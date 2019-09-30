Apple Maps update adds new details, features to your hunt for directions

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple is expanding the features in its Maps app to New York and other Northeastern areas after the iOS 13 rollout. The update, which will start rolling out on Monday, will include a new map with broader road network coverage, better pedestrian data, more accurate addresses, and more detailed landcover. Users will see a more realistic view of buildings, parks, marinas and beaches.

To start, the update will be available in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Delaware, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Washington DC, and parts of Virginia and West Virginia. Apple plans to have the map out to the rest of the US by the end of the year and internationally by 2020.