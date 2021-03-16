Apple Maps can help you find a Covid-19 vaccine

Apple

The latest update to Apple Maps could make it easier to find a Covid-19 vaccine. The tech giant partnered with VaccineFinder, a free service developed by Boston Children's Hospital, to add 20,000 vaccine locations to Apple Maps. You can find locations near you by searching in the app or asking Apple's digital assistant Siri.

Location cards will show the address, phone number and hours of the business. The card will also provide a link to the healthcare provider's website so you can learn more about how to sign up for a shot. Apple plans to add more locations in the coming weeks. Healthcare providers can join Apple's list by signing up on the Apple Business Register page.

Apple announced the update to Maps in a blog post on Tuesday as part of the company's ongoing efforts to collect and spread pertinent info about the Covid-19 outbreak. Apple added testing locations to Maps last year as well as updated hours and info for businesses.

You won't actually be able to book an appointment in Apple Maps. Apple specified that the cards will showcase info for nearby providers and offer a link so you can check your eligibility and book an appointment directly with the business.