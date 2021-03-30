Apple Maps adds COVID-19 travel guidance to airport place cards

Angela Lang/CNET

Travelling during the pandemic has been an uncertain process, with airports taking different measures to minimize the danger of COVID-19. Apple Maps is making it easier by displaying local airport health requirements like face coverings, health tests or screenings directly on airport place cards.

The data is pulled from the Airports Council International (ACI), and shows health measures in place at more than 300 airports globally if you search on an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

"This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry as we all work towards a sustained return to operations and global connectivity," ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said in a release.

Earlier this month, Apple Maps began displaying COVID-19 vaccination sites.