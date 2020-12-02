Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is now available for $129

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is now available for those looking to charge their iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. The $129 Duo went on sale Tuesday on Apple's website after being unveiled in October alongside the iPhone 12, HomePod Mini and other MagSafe accessories.

Apple's four new iPhone 12 models -- the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini -- have a new magnetic charger system called MagSafe. The Duo features two chargers, one for the iPhone 12 and the other for an Apple Watch. The charging pad may be considered the spiritual successor to the infamously canceled AirPower charging mat.

It's available $129, or $10.75 a month for 12 months, with shipping dates as fast as two day.

The MagSafe Duo Charger is just one of a slew of magnetic MagSafe accessories that snap onto the back of the iPhone 12, such as cases, chargers, mounts and a wallet.