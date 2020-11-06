Apple MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve 'coming soon' for $129

Apple

As preorders for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone Pro Max kicked off on Friday, Apple also revealed pricing for its MagSafe Duo Charger as well as a Leather Sleeve with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. Both accessories will cost $129, or $10.75 a month for 12 months. Apple's site lists both as "coming soon," but doesn't offer a specific release date.

Apple announced the MagSafe Duo charger along with the iPhone 12, HomePod Mini and other MagSafe accessories during an event in October, but didn't offer details on pricing or release date. The pad features two chargers, one for the iPhone 12 and the other for an Apple Watch. The charging pad may be considered the spiritual successor to the infamously canceled AirPower charging mat.

The new Leather Sleeve, which comes in four color options, joins a slew of magnetic MagSafe accessories that snap onto the back of the iPhone 12, such as cases, chargers, mounts and a wallet. Apple says the Leather Sleeve offers protection with out adding bulk, and also includes a pocket for a credit card or ID. It coms with a matching wrist strap.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were released in October, shortly after Apple announced the four new iPhone models. Preorders for Apple's iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max started today, with deliveries and in-store availability coming Nov. 13. All four new iPhone 12 models come with 5G, better cameras and MagSafe.