Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro arrives this week

Apple

The newest version of the iPad Pro has an upgraded room-scanning rear camera and other improvements, but the most exciting accessory is still on its way. Apple's Magic Keyboard, which promises an improved laptop experience via a scissor-mechanism keyboard plus a trackpad, is now available for preorder and arrives as soon as this week. It works with the 2018 iPad Pro models, too.

The Magic Keyboard was originally expected in May. It's not cheap ($299 or $349 for the 11 or 12.9-inch model), but its keyboard and its elevated multi-angle design do look promising. We'll have more impressions when we get one to actually try out. International prices start at £299 and AU$499.

Other keyboard and trackpad options for the iPad Pro do exist, but our experience using an early accessory from Brydge was a mixed experience.