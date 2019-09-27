Apple made a big change to the Apple Watch 5 battery

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Apple Watch Series 5 has multiple subtle improvements over its predecessors, including a little case for its battery. The unique design is a first for the series, but it could be the standard for the watches for some time.

Tech repair site iFixit on Thursday uploaded its latest teardown video, featuring the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5. What it saw when taking apart the watch is that the battery has its own metal casing not found in previous watches or even the 44mm model.

In most devices, the lithium-ion batteries are usually placed in a black pouch with a connecting wire. The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 metal casing has the battery inside its rectangle form.

The likely benefit from this metal casing is an increase in battery size, approximately 10%, and better protection, according to iFixit. This Apple patent also suggests that future watches using the metal casing may be screwed in rather than glued in, allowing for easier repairs.

It's unclear why Apple didn't use the new case in the larger 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 or whether this design will be part of the Apple Watch Series 6 next year.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

