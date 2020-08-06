MacOS Big Sur download: Here's how to try Apple's new operating system early

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

WWDC 2020

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Apple executives unveiled the latest version of MacOS, called Big Sur. The newly designed operating system will include major updates to the Safari web browser, and refreshed Maps and Messages apps. MacOS Big Sur is available now as a public beta, and will become generally available as a free software update for all users in the fall. Note that you'll need to make sure your Mac is compatible with the new OS first.

Even after you install the public beta, you can expect it to be buggy -- some apps won't work, there will probably be some random restarts and crashes, and your battery life will likely take a hit. If you still want to try it out, you shouldn't install the beta on your main Mac. Instead, use a spare compatible device if you have one. Otherwise, it's not a bad idea to wait until the new operating system is out of beta -- the closer to the official release date in the fall, the more stable the OS will be, and less likely to harm your machine.

Now playing: Watch this: MacOS Big Sur: Check out these 5 great new features now

How to download and install MacOS Big Sur public beta

If you still want to download the MacOS public beta, follow these steps:

1. Back up your Mac. Even if you're downloading the beta on an older device, you don't want to risk losing everything.

2. On your Mac, go to https://beta.apple.com.

3. Sign into your Apple ID and select MacOS from the list of programs.

4. Click on enroll your Mac in the Getting Started section.

5. On the next page, click on the blue button labeled Download the MacOS Public Beta Access Utility.

6. Open the downloaded file and follow the prompts.

7. After the utility is installed, check for a software update using the update tool in System Preferences and then follow the prompts to download and install it.

Once you restart your computer, you'll be running on the Big Sur public beta.

You can also download the public beta versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now, too.