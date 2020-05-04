Apple MacBook deals for 2020: Get a 256GB MacBook Air for $950

Deal Savings Price









Apple has announced a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro that features 10th-generation Intel processors and more storage at the same price as the previous version. It will take a few days for the dust to settle, but we expect that third-party retailers will ramp up the discounts on older 13-inch MacBook Pro models in the coming weeks.

For now, the biggest discounts are attached to the MacBook Air. The 2020 base model is currently selling at B&H Photo for $950, and it comes with the Magic Keyboard, 10th-gen Intel processors, a new Force Touch trackpad and 256GB of storage for the entry-level configuration. The 2019 base model, still widely available, features Intel's eighth-gen dual-core i5 CPU -- a major advantage over this year's entry-level edition, which has Intel's 10th-gen dual-core i3 chip (upgrading to the Core i5 tacks on an extra $100).

The best MacBook Air deal remains at Best Buy, where that same $950 nets you a 2019 MacBook Air equipped with a 256GB SSD and the older, though more powerful, Core i5 processor. The only downside: You don't get this year's new and improved Magic Keyboard. Bottom line: If performance is your priority, get the 2019 version. If the keyboard is everything to you, buy the 2020 MacBook Air.

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2020 (256GB SSD) $999 $950 $900 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $999 $929 $800 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 (256GB SSD) $1,299 $1,299 $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,299 $1,200 $1,050 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,200 $2,099

A word of caution: Third-party retailers are still selling older MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, and, as always, it's more important to pay careful attention to specs while shopping. It's also worth noting that the Apple Store offers students an educational discount, which can trim hundreds of dollars from the price of a new laptop or tablet.

Note: Though we may include Amazon links below -- it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US.

Here are the best deals we've found for each MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model, regularly updated.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Best Buy has a nice deal on last year's step-up MacBook Air, configured with a 256GB SSD and Intel Core i5 processor. Note that the same $950 will currently net you a brand new 2020 model that also features a 256GB SSD as well as an improved keyboard -- but a newer, though less powerful, Core i3 processor. Read our 2019 MacBook Air hands-on.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new model also comes with 256GB of storage as well as the updated Magic Keyboard. The Intel Core i3 processor is newer but offers less power than the Core i5 that comes with the 2019 base model. Note that students may be eligible for an even better deal with the Apple Store's educational discount. Read our 2020 MacBook Air review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features 10th-generation Intel processor options for some models, twice as much base storage (and options up to 1TB) and the Magic Keyboard. Read our 2020 MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET B&H Photo and Best Buy and Amazon all have a $100 discount on the base model 2019 MacBook Pro. This laptop is now the only one in Apple's current lineup saddled with that pesky butterfly keyboard. We've seen it on sale for $1,050 in the no-so-distant past. Read our 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. We've recently seen this model on sale for $2,100 -- so, if you can, it's worth holding out for a better deal. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!