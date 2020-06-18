Deal Savings Price







Apple last month introduced a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro that features 10th-generation Intel processors and more storage at the same price as the previous version. And back in March, Apple rolled out the new MacBook Air, bringing back the most affordable MacBook's attractive $999 starting price in the process. You won't find any discounts on 13-inch MacBook Pro models at the moment, but there are some good discounts to be had on MacBook Air models. And if you want to go big, both of the 16-inch MacBook Pro models are currently marked down.

Can't decide which one is best for you? Let us help you find the right MacBook.

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2020 (256GB SSD) $999 $899 $899 MacBook Air 2020 (512GB SSD) $1,299 $1,199 $1,199 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,199 $949 $949 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 (256GB SSD) $1,299 $1,299 $1,199 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (512GB SSD) $2,399 $2,099 $2,099 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (1TB SSD) $2,799 $2,499 $2,499

A word of caution: Third-party retailers are still selling older MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, and, as always, it's more important to pay careful attention to specs while shopping. It's also worth noting that the , which can trim hundreds of dollars from the price of a new laptop or tablet. Even better, the 2020 back to school offer lets students, parents and educators get free or discounted AirPods with qualifying Mac or iPad purchases, too.

Here are the best deals we've found for each MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model, regularly updated.

Dan Ackerman/CNET The new, baseline model features a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD as well as the updated Magic Keyboard. The Intel Core i3 processor is newer but offers less power than the Core i5 that comes with the 2019 base model. Note that students may be eligible for an even better deal with the Apple Store's educational discount. Read our 2020 MacBook Air review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET More processing power and more room for storing files, photos and videos. The step-up model of the MacBook Air upgrades the CPU to a Core i5 chip and doubles the SSD capacity to 512GB. Read our 2020 MacBook Air review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The step-up model of the 2019 MacBook Air carried a list price of $1,199 and supplies an eighth-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You miss out on the new Magic keyboard that replaces the old butterfly keyboard, but you can get it for $250 less than its list price from B&H Photo. At its current discount, it's only $50 more than the current baseline MacBook Air model that features the underpowered Core i3 chip. If performance is your priority, get the 2019 version. If the keyboard is everything to you, buy the 2020 MacBook Air. Read our 2019 MacBook Air hands-on.

Sarah Tew/CNET The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features 10th-generation Intel processor options for some models, twice as much base storage (and options up to 1TB) and the Magic Keyboard. No discounts are available at the moment. You'll find the three MacBook Pro models selling for their list prices of $1,299, $1,499 and $1,799. Read our 2020 MacBook Pro preview.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the current 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. It's back to its lowest price ever at $2,099 with Amazon's $300 discount. If you need (or, really, really want) Apple's biggest, most powerful MacBook, now is the time to pounce. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET You can also save $300 on the step-model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which bumps up the CPU to an eight-core Core i9 chip and the GPU to the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M while also doubling the storage capacity to 1TB. As with the baseline model above, Amazon's $300 discount brings it down to the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

