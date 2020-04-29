Apple MacBook deals: Best Buy slashes 2019 MacBook Air price by $350

Deal Savings Price







Apple's brand-new MacBook Air is currently selling at B&H Photo for $950. The 2020 version of Apple's most portable laptop features the Magic Keyboard first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 10th-gen Intel processors, a new Force Touch trackpad and 256GB of storage for the entry-level configuration.

All of that is indisputably great -- with the possible exception of the processor. The previous entry-level model featured Intel's eighth-gen dual-core i5 CPU. The new one comes with Intel's 10th-gen dual-core i3 chip, and upgrading to the Core i5 will tack on an extra $100.

That noted, for the same $950 price, Best Buy is offering a 2019 MacBook Air that comes equipped with a 256GB SSD and an older, though more powerful, Core i5 processor. From a specs perspective, it's a better deal than the new 2020 model -- except for one thing: You don't get this year's new and improved Magic Keyboard. Bottom line: if performance is your priority, get the 2019 version. If the keyboard is everything to you, buy the 2020 MacBook Air.

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2020 (256GB SSD) $999 $950 $900 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $900 $929 $800 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,279 $1,050 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,200 $2,099

A word of caution: Third-party retailers are still trying to get rid of older MacBook Air laptops, and, as always, it's more important to pay careful attention to specs while shopping. It's also worth noting that the Apple Store offers students an educational discount, which can trim hundreds of dollars from the price of a new laptop or tablet.

Note: Though we may include Amazon links below -- it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US.

Here are the best deals we've found for each MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model, regularly updated.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Best Buy has a nice deal on last year's step-up MacBook Air, configured with a 256GB SSD and Intel Core i5 processor. Note that the same $950 will currently net you a brand new 2020 model that also features a 256GB SSD as well as an improved keyboard -- but a newer, though less powerful, Core i3 processor. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

Dan Ackerman/CNET At this price, the new MacBook Air is hard to beat. But students can get an even better deal with the Apple Store's educational discount. Read our 2020 MacBook Air review.

Sarah Tew/CNET B&H Photo and Best Buy and Amazon all have a $100 discount on the base model 2019 MacBook Pro. This laptop is now the only one in Apple's current lineup saddled with that pesky butterfly keyboard. We've seen it on sale for $1,050 in the no-so-distant past. Read our 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. We've recently seen this model on sale for $2,100 -- so, if you can, it's worth holding out for a better deal. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

