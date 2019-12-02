Apple MacBook Cyber Monday 2019: $300 off the 2019 MacBook Air at Amazon

Sarah Tew/CNET

On Cyber Monday, the MacBook sales are even better than they were on Black Friday. The best of the deals are at Amazon, which is offering the brand-new 13-inch MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $1,000. That's a $300 discount and the all-time lowest price we've seen on this model.

The even-newer 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale at Amazon for $2,199 -- that's a $200 discount on a killer laptop that came out less than 30 days ago.

B&H Photo has the best price on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, released in July, at $1,099. This deal ends tonight.

And Best Buy has a few Cyber Monday deals of its own. It's offering a $1,000 discount on a super high-end configuration of the recently discontinued 15-inch MacBook Pro with absolutely killer components: a Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 560X graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. (To access Best Buy's sale price, you need to a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, which is free.)

And Best Buy also has the step-up version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,200. That's a $300 discount off Apple's list price.

One important note: We're seeing what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $650. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. Spend $250 more on the most recent one from July.

Apple is still throwing in a free year of its forthcoming Apple TV Plus service with every purchase of a MacBook Air, regardless of where you buy it. And note that this deal also extends to any new or refurbished iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod Touch.

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) N/A $1,140 $849 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $800 MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) N/A N/A $999 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,000 $1,000

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon was offering a $300 discount on this brand-new model but that deal has now expired. Now, Best Buy has the best price on the 2019 MacBook Air, the one with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to enroll in the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program (it's free for the basic tier). Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has a very nice discount on the step-up version of the 2019 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air preview.

Guillermo Pont/CNET At $1,199, this "deal" is a non-starter. Get the 2019 equivalent instead. Read our MacBook Air 2018 review.

