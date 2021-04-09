Apple M1 Macs get The Witcher card game Gwent

CD Projekt Red

If you've taken the plunge with an M1-equipped Mac, you can live like you're in The Witcher. Gwent, the card game from CD Projekt Red's fantasy series, is available for free on devices with Apple's custom-built processors.

The free-to-play card game, which is a spinoff from The Witcher 3, originally launched on PC in 2018.

The MacOS version includes full cross-play and synchronization functionality with the PC, iOS and Android versions. As part of the launch, the MacOS and iOS versions include 30% off the Ultimate Starter Pack and the Witcher's Pack until April 22.

