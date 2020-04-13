Apple looks to iPad for 2020 iPhone redesign later this year, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's 2020 iPhone refresh in the fall may be more than just a spec update and the addition of 5G. According to a new report, two of Apple's higher-end iPhones will feature new stainless steel edges that will bring the phones more in line with the iPad Pro design that Apple released in 2018.

Bloomberg on Monday reported additional details about Apple's upcoming iPhone plans, which are said to still be on track for a fall launch, despite the coronavirus pandemic. As previous reports have speculated, the outlet reiterates that four iPhones are planned for the fall, with the higher-end of the bunch -- successors to last year's iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max -- said to be getting the redesign. In addition to stainless steel edges and 5G, these phones will also have flat screens, as opposed to the slightly curved edges found on recent iPhones like the X, XS and 11 Pro.

At least one of the cheaper fall iPhones has also been previously rumored to add 5G support.

Scott Stein/CNET

Bloomberg says the new higher-end iPhones will have three rear cameras while the lower-end models will keep two rear sensors. The new higher-end iPhone will also have a lidar sensor similar to the one added to the new iPad Pro it introduced last month.

The notch for the front camera and Face ID sensor may also be smaller, with the biggest iPhone's screen said to be "slightly larger" than the current 6.5-inch display on the 11 Pro Max.

Beyond new iPhones, the report says that Apple is also planning to introduce a smaller, potentially cheaper HomePod smart speaker, as well as finally introduce its long-rumored Apple Tags that can be attached to other devices to help locate them, similar to smart tags like Tile.

Apple is also rumored to be prepping a new, cheaper iPhone SE 2 that will feature a design similar to the iPhone 8. This iPhone may arrive as soon as this week and start at $399.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.