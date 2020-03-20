Apple limits online iPhone purchases as coronavirus constrains supply chain

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple started limiting the number of iPhones and iPads you can buy through its online store this week, likely due to the impact the coronavirus outbreak is having its supply chain. The company previously shuttered all of its retail stores to limit the virus' spread.

The online store now limits purchases of certain iPhone models to two per person, as previously reported by CNBC. The restriction applies to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max, it noted, along with the iPad Pro models Apple revealed on Wednesday.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.