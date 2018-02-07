Apple took a lot of heat last December when it was found that the company was slowing down older iPhone models to prevent unexpected shutdowns. But not all iPhones may be affected, as 9to5Mac points out.

It turns out that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have certain hardware updates that allow for better power management and avoid unexpected shutdowns. This lessens the chances that Apple will throttle their performance.

In a letter that was released yesterday (but dated Feb. 2), to Sen. John Thune, the chairman of the US Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Apple answered a handful of questions about the iPhone slowdown. Asked if it planned to release a software update that slows down newer iPhones like it did for the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7, Apple responded:

All iPhone models have basic performance management to ensure that the battery and overall system operates as designed and internal components are protected. And, in the case of hot temperature, the performance management ensures that the device stays within safety limits. Such basic performance management is required for safety and expected function, and cannot be turned off. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X models include hardware updates that allow a more advanced performance management system that more precisely allows iOS to anticipate and avoid an unexpected shutdown.

Read the full letter here.

While Apple didn't detail what exactly these "hardware updates" are, it did explain that they help prevent battery shutdowns, which is the reason why Apple had to throttle iPhone speeds in the first place.

On Tuesday, Apple published a support page that explains how to deal with the iPhone battery issues. Apple reiterates that the iPhone 8 and iPhone X have updates that mitigate the battery issues that plagued older phones. And while all phone batteries degrade over time, Apple says the power management should be less noticeable on the newer iPhone models.

For those who own older iPhone models, like iPhone 6 or 6S, there's still hope. Apple revealed that iOS 11.3 will have a battery management feature that lets you turn off the iPhone throttling. But keep in mind that this may increase the chance of an unexpected shutdown. If you don't want to choose between a slow phone or a phone that randomly turns off, it may be a good idea to replace your iPhone battery. Apple is currently selling replacement batteries for $29 (£25 or AU$39).

