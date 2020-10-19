CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple launches free 24-hour music video livestream

Apple Music TV is pretty much what MTV used to be, according to Variety.

Apple is leaning into music with Apple Music TV.

 Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Apple apparently wanted its MTV and on Monday launched Apple Music TV, a free 24-hour livestream of music videos, live shows and other music events, Variety reported. People in the US can find it on the Apple Music app, the Apple TV app or in their browser.

It started with a countdown of the top 100 most-streamed songs on Apple Music, Variety noted. On Thursday, it'll apparently go all Bruce Springsteen to celebrate The Boss' upcoming album Letter to You.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.