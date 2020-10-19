Apple launches free 24-hour music video livestream

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Apple apparently wanted its MTV and on Monday launched Apple Music TV, a free 24-hour livestream of music videos, live shows and other music events, Variety reported. People in the US can find it on the Apple Music app, the Apple TV app or in their browser.

It started with a countdown of the top 100 most-streamed songs on Apple Music, Variety noted. On Thursday, it'll apparently go all Bruce Springsteen to celebrate The Boss' upcoming album Letter to You.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.