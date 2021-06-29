Apple launches 22 new 'International Collection' Watch bands ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Apple

With the Tokyo Olympics set to take place in July, Apple is adding new Watch bands to its lineup to celebrate the upcoming games. On Tuesday the company introduced what it calls the "International Collection" of bands for the Apple Watch, an assortment of 22 "limited-edition Sport Loop bands with colorful designs that represent those nations across the globe."

Although it is not making an accessory for all 205 countries expected to participate in the upcoming games, Apple is making bands representing Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the US.

The company is also adding new, matching Stripes watch faces that feature similar color combinations as the bands to make your Watch itself just as patriotic. You will, however, need an Apple Watch Series 4, SE or later to download it.

The new bands, which will come in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, are available now for $49 (£49, AU$69) per band.