Apple lands on Jet.com with deals on MacBooks, iPhone X, Watch

Sarah Tew/CNET

The higher-tech retail arm of Walmart, Jet.com, is celebrating its entry into the Apple authorized reseller program with sales on accessories when you buy a handful of Apple products.

The deals don't look too amazing, though, since they don't seem to be covered by Jet.com's dynamic pricing engine. MacBooks, iPhone and Watch are all regular price, same as the Apple Store, but you do save a fair bit when you buy other stuff at the same time. They include:

There are plenty more, and the offers last through May 23.

Update, 9:25 a.m. ET: Clarified that the deals only save you money on the accessories, not the products themselves.