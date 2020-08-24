Apple's South Korean branch has offered 100 billion won ($84.02 million) to support small businesses, in an effort to alleviate antitrust concerns, according to Reuters. The Korea Fair Trade Commission has been investigating allegations that Apple has been making carriers pay for advertising iPhones mobile devices and provide free repair services.
The company has apparently agreed to address those "unfair" terms with carriers too.
Neither Apple nor the Korea Fair Trade Commission immediately responded to requests for comment.
Discuss: Apple Korea reportedly offers $84M to small businesses amid antitrust concerns
