Apple kills off original HomePod, will focus on HomePod Mini, says report

Apple has axed its original HomePod, says a Friday report, and will turn its attention to the smaller version of its smart home assistant, the HomePod Mini.

"We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers," Apple told TechCrunch in a statement. "We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini."

Apple will continue providing existing HomePods with software updates and support through Apple Care, the report said.

The HomePod Mini was launched in November last year, costing just $99 in comparison with the $300 HomePod original.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.