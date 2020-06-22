CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple jazzes up Messages with pinned contacts, mentions and in-line replies

Messaging apps are a competitive business, and Apple is raising its game.

Apple Messages are getting a bunch of new features.

Apple announced a whole range of changes coming to the next version of its iPhone software, iOS 14, on Monday during its annual developer conference. Among them are some crucial additions to Messages, its homegrown messaging app.

