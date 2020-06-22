Apple isn't breaking up with Intel just yet despite ARM announcement

Apple

Apple finally confirmed its long-rumored plan to switch to using its own processors for Macs at its Worldwide Developers Conference today, but that doesn't mean it's giving up fully on Intel.

Appearing on video at its WWDC 2020 event after a demonstration detailing some of the benefits of the switch, CEO Tim Cook announced that while Apple plans to ship its first system with an Apple-designed processor "by the end of this year," it will continue to support Intel-based Macs with future updates.

The company expects the silicon transition to "take about two years," Cook said, and plans to "continue to support and release new versions of MacOS for Intel-based Macs for years to come."

He continued, "In fact, we have some new Intel-based Macs in the pipeline that we're really excited about."