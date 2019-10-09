Apple is selling the Xbox Wireless Controller for you to use with Apple Arcade

Apple's game streaming service Apple Arcade is now available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV and Mac, and its 100+ games are compatible with Xbox and PS4 wireless controllers. On Wednesday, Apple began selling Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller in its online store, with availability in stores on Friday.
The controller, spotted earlier by MacRumors, costs $59.95 on both Apple and Microsoft's websites. This marks the first time Apple has directly sold one of Microsoft's gaming controllers, MacRumors noted. The DualShock 4 controller from Sony has not yet appeared on Apple's site for sale, but it's possible that it will in the near future.
You can follow CNET's instructions to connect your Xbox and PS4 controllers to your Apple devices.
