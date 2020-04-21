Apple is reviving classic '80s children's series Fraggle Rock in a new series of free mini-episodes produced by The Jim Henson Company for its streaming service Apple TV Plus, Apple said in a Tuesday release. Fraggle Rock: Rock On sees the cave-dwelling Fraggles coming together from separate parts of their cave for singalongs and fun, featuring favorite characters Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt. The first mini-episode is now available to stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus.
In accordance with the COVID-19 "Safer at Home" guidelines, Apple said the reboot is shot entirely on iPhone 11 phones from the production team's and artists' homes across the US.
Mini-episodes will continue to premiere globally for free every Tuesday, Apple said.
Discuss: Apple is resurrecting Fraggle Rock
