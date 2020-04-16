CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple is reportedly working on customizable headphones

The over-ear wireless device's ear pads and headband padding attach magnetically, according to Bloomberg.

Apple Store Irvine

Apple may be working on a new variety of headphones.

 Corinne Reichert/CNET

Apple is working on modular-style over-the-ear wireless headphones, Bloomberg reported Thursday, in an expansion beyond its AirPods line. The ear pads and headband of the new headphones have padding that apparently attaches to the frame magnetically, so you can replace and customize them.

One version would be a premium option with leather-style fabrics, while the other would be a lighter, fitness-focused model.

The Cupertino, California, company on Wednesday revealed its $399 iPhone SE, which will be available to preorder on Friday. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the customizable headphones.

