Apple is reportedly working on a fitness app

It could guide users through workouts and activities, a report says.

Apple is reportedly working on a fitness app for its smart watch, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Apple is reportedly planning a fitness app for release across iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Apple TV. Users could use the app, which is code-named Seymour according to a MacRumors report Monday, to download fitness videos that guide them through workouts and activities, and would track their progress.

Activities could include cycling, rowing, stretching, strength, walking, yoga, dance and running, MacRumors said. The app could arrive as part of a software update this fall, according to the report.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

