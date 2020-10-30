Apple is replacing faulty AirPods Pro earbuds for free

Angela Lang/CNET

AirPods Pro earbuds that have sound and noise cancellation issues will be replaced by Apple for free. Some users have experienced crackling and static since buying the , which went on sale almost a year ago. Apple said Friday affected units include those manufactured before October 2020.

Apple's support page says it will "service" any faulty AirPods free of charge.

"AirPods Pro (left, right or both) with a confirmed issue will be replaced," Apple said. "Your AirPods Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that they are eligible for this program."

The AirPods case isn't affected by the issue, according to the tech giant.

Apple said the problems include crackling and static that gets worse in loud environments or while talking on the phone, loss of bass sound and an increase in background sounds. The news was spotted earlier Friday by Bloomberg.

