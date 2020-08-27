CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple is opening a new store in Singapore that looks like a glowing, floating orb

Apple says its new Marina Bay Sands store will open soon.

gettyimages-1228204212

Apple's new store is located in Singapore.

 Suhaimi Abdullah/ GettyImages

Apple announced this week that it'll be opening a new store near the Marina Bay Sands restore in Singapore, its third retail store in the country. The building, which appears to be floating on water, looks somewhat like a giant, glowing orb. An official date for the store opening hasn't been released yet, but Apple's website says it "will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay."

The company also said on its site that "Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we've made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new." 

The Marina Bay Sands resort shared Apple's opening news in a tweet on Monday along with an image of the new store. 

See more photos below.

gettyimages-1228178821
ROSLAN RAHMAN/ GettyImages
gettyimages-1228178939
ROSLAN RAHMAN/ GettyImages

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.